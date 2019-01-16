Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Balkrishna Industries Limited’s (NSE:BALKRISIND)

Arvind Kumar Poddar has been the CEO of Balkrishna Industries Limited (NSE:BALKRISIND) since 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Arvind Kumar Poddar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Balkrishna Industries Limited is worth ₹172b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹360m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹30m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹140b to ₹447b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹45m.

It would therefore appear that Balkrishna Industries Limited pays Arvind Kumar Poddar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Balkrishna Industries has changed from year to year.

Is Balkrishna Industries Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Balkrishna Industries Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 17% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Balkrishna Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Balkrishna Industries Limited for providing a total return of 184% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Balkrishna Industries Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Balkrishna Industries.

