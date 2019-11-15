Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited's (HKG:661)

In 2012 Zhong Sheng Long was appointed CEO of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (HKG:661). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Zhong Sheng Long's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited has a market cap of HK$913m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.1m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥149k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CN¥1.4b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CN¥1.5m.

So Zhong Sheng Long receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining has changed over time.

Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited Growing?

Over the last three years China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 92% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.3% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 63% over three years, some China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Zhong Sheng Long is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining insiders are buying or selling shares.

