Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)

Brian Roberts has been the CEO of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) since 2002. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Brian Roberts’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Comcast Corporation has a market cap of US$158b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$33m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$3.1m. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over US$8.0b, we found that their median CEO compensation was US$11m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

Thus we can conclude that Brian Roberts receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of large companies in the same market as Comcast Corporation. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Comcast has changed over time.

Is Comcast Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Comcast Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 50% each year. It achieved revenue growth of 5.1% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Comcast Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 38% over three years, Comcast Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Comcast Corporation pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by other large companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Comcast shares (free trial).

