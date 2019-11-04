Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Datacolor AG's (VTX:DCN)

Albert Busch became the CEO of Datacolor AG (VTX:DCN) in 2009. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Albert Busch's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Datacolor AG has a market capitalization of CHF104m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$938k over the year to September 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$344k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CHF197m, and the median CEO total compensation was CHF668k.

It would therefore appear that Datacolor AG pays Albert Busch more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Datacolor has changed from year to year.

Is Datacolor AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, Datacolor AG has shrunk earnings per share by 14% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 1.3% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Has Datacolor AG Been A Good Investment?

Datacolor AG has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 11% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Datacolor AG, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. And while shareholder returns have been respectable, they have hardly been superb. So you may want to delve deeper, because we don't think the CEO pay is too low.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels.

