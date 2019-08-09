Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dingyi Group Investment Limited's (HKG:508)

Xiaonong Su has been the CEO of Dingyi Group Investment Limited (HKG:508) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Dingyi Group Investment

How Does Xiaonong Su's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Dingyi Group Investment Limited is worth HK$2.3b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$502k. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2019). That's just a smallish increase of 5.0% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$466k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$784m to HK$3.1b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$2.1m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Xiaonong Su takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Dingyi Group Investment has changed from year to year.

SEHK:508 CEO Compensation, August 9th 2019 More

Is Dingyi Group Investment Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Dingyi Group Investment Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -81% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Dingyi Group Investment Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 56%, Dingyi Group Investment Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Dingyi Group Investment Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we would not say that Xiaonong Su is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay.

When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Dingyi Group Investment shares (free trial).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.