Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Ework Group AB (publ)’s (STO:EWRK)

Zoran Covic has been the CEO of Ework Group AB (publ) (STO:EWRK) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Zoran Covic’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Ework Group AB (publ) has a market capitalization of kr1.4b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth kr3.8m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr2.5m. We examined companies with market caps from kr897m to kr3.6b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was kr3.8m.

So Zoran Covic receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Ework Group has changed over time.

Is Ework Group AB (publ) Growing?

Ework Group AB (publ) has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.8% a year, over the last three years It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential.

Has Ework Group AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 51% over three years, Ework Group AB (publ) has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Zoran Covic is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

While the growth could be better, the shareholder returns are clearly good. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we’d say the CEO pay is appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Ework Group (free visualization of insider trades).

