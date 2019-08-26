Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated's (NYSE:GVA)

Jim Roberts has been the CEO of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) since 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jim Roberts's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Granite Construction Incorporated has a market cap of US$1.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$4.1m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$900k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$4.1m.

So Jim Roberts is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Granite Construction has changed from year to year.

Is Granite Construction Incorporated Growing?

On average over the last three years, Granite Construction Incorporated has shrunk earnings per share by 38% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 7.3% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Granite Construction Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 41%, Granite Construction Incorporated would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Jim Roberts is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Granite Construction (free visualization of insider trades).

