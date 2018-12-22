Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF)

Pete Watson became the CEO of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pete Watson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Greif, Inc. has a market cap of US$1.8b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$4.6m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$968k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$3.8m.

So Pete Watson is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Greif has changed from year to year.

Is Greif, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Greif, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 51% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 6.5%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has Greif, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, Greif, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

Pete Watson is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. So considering these factors, we think the CEO pay is probably quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Greif insiders are buying or selling shares.

