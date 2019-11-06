Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited's (HKG:8113)

Benson Chang became the CEO of Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:8113) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Benson Chang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$193m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.2m over the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$1.2m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

So Benson Chang receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hi-Level Technology Holdings, below.

SEHK:8113 CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 27% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 28%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 42% over three years, some Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Benson Chang is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Hi-Level Technology Holdings shares (free trial).

