Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Insr Insurance Group ASA’s (OB:INSR)

Espen Husstad became the CEO of Insr Insurance Group ASA (OB:INSR) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Espen Husstad’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Insr Insurance Group ASA is worth øre1.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is øre3.6m. (This is based on the year to 2017). Notably, the salary of øre3.4m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under øre1.7b, and the median CEO compensation was øre2.7m.

Thus we can conclude that Espen Husstad receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Insr Insurance Group ASA. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Insr Insurance Group has changed from year to year.

Is Insr Insurance Group ASA Growing?

Over the last three years Insr Insurance Group ASA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 60% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 159%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has Insr Insurance Group ASA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 47% over three years, many shareholders in Insr Insurance Group ASA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Insr Insurance Group ASA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Insr Insurance Group shares (free trial).

