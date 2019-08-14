Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Maintel Holdings Plc's (LON:MAI)

Eddie Buxton has been the CEO of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) since 2009. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Eddie Buxton's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Maintel Holdings Plc has a market capitalization of UK£64m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£255k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£234k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£166m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£250k.

That means Eddie Buxton receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Maintel Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Maintel Holdings Plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Maintel Holdings Plc has shrunk earnings per share by 27% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 7.6% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Maintel Holdings Plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 44%, Maintel Holdings Plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Eddie Buxton is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Shareholders may want to check for free if Maintel Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

