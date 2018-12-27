Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At NBCC (India) Limited’s (NSE:NBCC)

Anoop Mittal has been the CEO of NBCC (India) Limited (NSE:NBCC) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Anoop Mittal’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that NBCC (India) Limited has a market cap of ₹101b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹12m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹8.1m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹70b to ₹224b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹38m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Anoop Mittal takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at NBCC (India) has changed from year to year.

Is NBCC (India) Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, NBCC (India) Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 8.7% each year. Its revenue is up 20% over last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential.

Has NBCC (India) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 15% over three years, many shareholders in NBCC (India) Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

It appears that NBCC (India) Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Anoop Mittal is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but growth hasn’t been particularly impressive and the total shareholder return over three years would leave many disappointed. So while shareholders shouldn’t be overly concerned about CEO compensation, they would probably like to see improved shareholder returns before seeing a pay increase. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling NBCC (India) (free visualization of insider trades).

