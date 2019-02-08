Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Pacific Basin Shipping Limited’s (HKG:2343)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Mats Berglund has been the CEO of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (HKG:2343) since 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Pacific Basin Shipping

How Does Mats Berglund’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is worth HK$7.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$1.8m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$433k.

It would therefore appear that Pacific Basin Shipping Limited pays Mats Berglund more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Pacific Basin Shipping has changed from year to year.

SEHK:2343 CEO Compensation February 8th 19 More

Is Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Pacific Basin Shipping Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 91% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 21% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Pacific Basin Shipping Limited for providing a total return of 66% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Pacific Basin Shipping Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if Pacific Basin Shipping insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Pacific Basin Shipping may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



