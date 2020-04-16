Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Q Technology (Group) Company Limited's (HKG:1478)

Jianqiang Wang has been the CEO of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:1478) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Q Technology (Group)

How Does Jianqiang Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Q Technology (Group) Company Limited has a market capitalization of HK$11b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥816k over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥340k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥7.1b to CN¥23b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥3.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 71% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 29% is other remuneration. Q Technology (Group) sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Q Technology (Group) has changed over time.

SEHK:1478 CEO Compensation April 16th 2020 More

Is Q Technology (Group) Company Limited Growing?

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 3.2% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 62%.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Q Technology (Group) Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 54%, over three years, would leave most Q Technology (Group) Company Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

It appears that Q Technology (Group) Company Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Jianqiang Wang receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And the returns to shareholders were great, over the last few years. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is modestly remunerated. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Q Technology (Group) that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.