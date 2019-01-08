Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Reece Limited’s (ASX:REH)

In 2008 Peter Wilson was appointed CEO of Reece Limited (ASX:REH). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Peter Wilson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Reece Limited has a market capitalization of AU$5.3b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$5.1m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$2.0m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from AU$2.8b to AU$9.0b, we found the median CEO compensation was AU$3.9m.

It would therefore appear that Reece Limited pays Peter Wilson more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Reece has changed from year to year.

Is Reece Limited Growing?

Reece Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 10% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

Has Reece Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 71% over three years, Reece Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Reece Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Reece shares (free trial).

