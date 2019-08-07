Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At SciBase Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:SCIB)

Simon Grant became the CEO of SciBase Holding AB (publ) (STO:SCIB) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Simon Grant's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, SciBase Holding AB (publ) has a market capitalization of kr108m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth kr1.3m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr1.1m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under kr1.9b, and the median CEO total compensation was kr1.1m.

So Simon Grant receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at SciBase Holding has changed from year to year.

Is SciBase Holding AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years SciBase Holding AB (publ) has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.0% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has SciBase Holding AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 69%, SciBase Holding AB (publ) would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Simon Grant is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling SciBase Holding shares (free trial).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

