Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At South32 Limited’s (ASX:S32)

In 2014 Graham Kerr was appointed CEO of South32 Limited (ASX:S32). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Graham Kerr’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, South32 Limited has a market capitalization of AU$17b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.8m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.7m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over AU$11b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be AU$5.3m. There aren’t very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

So Graham Kerr receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at South32 has changed from year to year.

Is South32 Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, South32 Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 104% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 7.2% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

Has South32 Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 264% over three years, South32 Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Graham Kerr is paid around what is normal the leaders of larger companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling South32 shares (free trial).

