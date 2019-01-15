Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Straumann Holding AG’s (VTX:STMN)

Marco Gadola became the CEO of Straumann Holding AG (VTX:STMN) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Straumann Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Marco Gadola’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Straumann Holding AG is worth CHF9.8b, and total annual CEO compensation is CHF4.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CHF850k. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over CHF7.9b, we found that their median CEO compensation was CHF4.8m. There aren’t very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

So Marco Gadola is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Straumann Holding has changed from year to year.

SWX:STMN CEO Compensation January 15th 19 More

Is Straumann Holding AG Growing?

Straumann Holding AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 36% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 25% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Straumann Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Straumann Holding AG for providing a total return of 130% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Marco Gadola is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Straumann Holding shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



