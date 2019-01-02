Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Vipul Limited’s (NSE:VIPUL)

In 2002 Guninder Singh was appointed CEO of Vipul Limited (NSE:VIPUL). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Vipul

How Does Guninder Singh’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Vipul Limited has a market cap of ₹3.9b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹20m. (This is based on the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹20m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Guninder Singh receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Vipul Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Vipul, below.

NSEI:VIPUL CEO Compensation January 2nd 19 More

Is Vipul Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Vipul Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 18% per year. Its revenue is up 22% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Vipul Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 36% over three years, many shareholders in Vipul Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vipul Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we’d say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Vipul (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



