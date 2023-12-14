'Pleased and thankful': Mass. farms hard hit by erratic 2023 weather receive federal disaster aid

Glenn Stillman, owner of Stillman's Farm and greenhouses in New Braintree, surveys his red cabbage field Thursday which still has standing water.

It only took 10 days for Glenn Stillman to realize that his peach crop had been devastated by the 2023 February freeze. Then came more bad news in May when the farm lost 60% to 70% of its apple crop. And then monsoon-like rains washed out his raised beds and kept workers from preparing about 15 acres of fields for planting.

Thankfully, Christmas has come early to the Stillman’s Farm in Hardwick in the form of federal disaster relief.

“It’s a welcome holiday gift,” Stillman said. “It has set our minds at ease.”

The family-owned business, farmed by Stillman, his two sons and their wives, will not have to borrow large sums to prepare for the new growing season.

Massachusetts farms according to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

“We did not get the maximum, but when you divide the award between the people and their damaged farms, everyone received something,” Stillman said. “We are pleased and thankful.”

In all, three dozen farms in Hampshire and Worcester counties received federal disaster aid, along with dozens more farms in other districts throughout the state.

“These funds come at a crucial time for farmers across the Worcester and Hampshire districts and across Central Massachusetts as a whole,” said Sen. Peter Durant, R-Spencer. “Thirty-six farms in my district will directly benefit from this much needed funding. I applaud the efforts of the administration and all involved for helping farmers get the relief they need.”

The federal disaster relief totaled $20 million and was made available to 347 farms throughout Massachusetts through the Natural Disaster Recovery Program, according to a release issued by Durant. Farmers growing field crops, hay, forage or produce for human consumption were eligible and had to have lost more than 15% of planted acreage in one of the 2023 natural disasters.

“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates – it provides direct aid to farms,” Gov. Maura T. Healey said. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild and become more resilient in the face of climate change. We’re grateful to the Legislature for their partnership each step of the way to support our hardworking farmers.”

Glenn Stillman, owner of Stillman's Farm and greenhouses in New Braintree, indicates standing water between rows of red cabbage.

There are 7,241 farms working 491,653 acres of land throughout the state, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

Many are smaller, family-owned enterprises due to the nature of the state, the cost and availability of the land. The agricultural industry directly provides employment to 25,920 individuals and produces an annual market value of over $475 million in agricultural goods. The average farm produces $65,624 worth of agricultural products on 68 acres, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources' website.

While roughly half of all Massachusetts farms are located in Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties, Plymouth County is home to 758 farms and Bristol County boasts 688 farms.

Weather events throughout the year; an artic freeze in February that damaged stone fruits peaches and plums; overnight temperatures in May that damaged the apple, pear and grape crops and July rains caused destructive flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts impacting more than 110 farms in the region, according to a release from the governor’s office.

"The storm damage farms across the commonwealth experienced over the summer was unfathomable,” said state Rep. Natalie M. Blais, D-Deerfield. “This direct financial assistance will go a long way in helping to ensure the continued viability of our farms, thereby maintaining the bedrock of our local food system. I stand alongside our farmers in deep gratitude for the prompt response of the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Stillman has been farming in the same location for the last 32 years. The farm sells at its farmstand as well as at local farmers markets in Jamaica Plain, Chelmsford and a permanent stand at the Boston Public Market.

“We grow a large variety of fruits and vegetables, peaches, apples, tree fruit, berries and in the winter we grow hydroponic lettuce,” Stillman said. “We lost 100% of our peach crop. I think everyone did.”

The farmer determined the loss by cutting branches from the trees and attempting to force them to blossom indoors.

“The trees are fine, but all the blossoms were dead,” Stillman said. The overnight freeze in May damaged almost 70% of his apple crop.

“We had some apples, but they weren’t top quality,” Stillman said.

The July weather melted soil out of his raised beds and prevented his family from getting on fields to prep them for new crops.

“All said, the disaster relief is a blessing. It will help us keep our workers, pay them and let us follow our winter to spring schedule,” Stillman said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. farms hard hit by erratic weather receive federal disaster aid