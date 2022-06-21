Pleased to unenthusiastic: Reactions to Canton's new juvenile curfew vary

Jabari Harris, right, acknowledges a friend while speaking about a change in the nightly curfew with his son Jordion Harris close by at the McKinley Monument in Canton. The earlier curfew will take affect soon in an attempt to help curb juvenile crime.

CANTON – The city's new, earlier curfew for children and teenagers under the age of 18 goes into effect Friday.

Canton City Council on May 23 approved a nightly curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. — an earlier start time than the previous 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The change comes after Canton police reported an increase in juveniles involved in violent crime amid an overall decrease in crime for the first five months of 2022.

However, research shows curfews likely do not reduce juvenile crime or victimization. The international nonprofit Campbell Collaboration reviewed 12 studies on juvenile curfews and published a report in 2016 that found "curfews either don’t have any effect on crime, or the effect is too small to be identified in the research available."

Police Chief John Gabbard said in an email that the curfew is part of a larger crime-reduction strategy with a basis in "intelligence and data." The department has tactics to respond immediately to issues and also long-term strategies, with the curfew fitting into both categories.

"I'm not concerned about studies that show curfew enforcement is not effective in reducing crime, because our curfew enforcement is not designed as a primary strategy to reduce violence," he said.

Juvenile crime on the rise in Canton

Gabbard's presentation to City Council about the curfew included statistics on Canton's juvenile crime, such as:

Juvenile arrests between January and May this year exceed last year's arrests for the same time period by 177% and the five-year average by 97%.

The percentage of juveniles arrested on gun charges was 8% in the first five months of 2021 and 16% in those months of 2022.

Juveniles commit an average of 15% of major violent crimes and have committed 27% of violent crimes so far this year.

Officers will enforce the curfew citywide, Gabbard said. The main purpose is to identify juveniles who are regularly unsupervised and inconvenience parents or guardians who would have to retrieve children at the Police Department.

Minors are exempt from the curfew if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian or if they are traveling for work, certain organized activities and emergencies. Those under the age of 18 could face an unruliness citation in Stark County Juvenile Court, and their parents or guardians could face minor misdemeanor charges, according to Canton's codified ordinances.

"Curfew is one of those guidelines we can use to measure the level of supervision being imposed by parents and guardians," Gabbard said. "Our goals are to identify juveniles in need of more supervision, hold parents and guardians accountable, and to connect them to resources when appropriate before the juveniles are victims or perpetrators of violent crime."

Troy Rinehart speaks about a change in the nightly curfew with his mother Samantha Jose close by at the 9th St DIY skate park in Canton. The earlier curfew will begin Friday.

Canton reactions vary to new curfew

Community reactions to the new curfew varied from pleased to unenthusiastic. Most of the people approached by The Canton Repository on a Thursday evening in Canton were unaware of the upcoming change.

Jabari Harris, of Canton, has three kids ages 12, 15 and 17. He felt the curfew should be even earlier and said his children are usually out late only for family movie nights or football games.

Harris said most organized activities end before the new curfew, which he hopes helps the city become a safer place.

"I think it's a beautiful thing," he said.

Samantha Jose, of North Canton, said she didn't expect the new curfew to affect her or her 15-year-old son Troy Rinehart, who agreed, saying that he doesn't stay out late. However, Jose said, she felt the move could be good for Canton.

Michael Koller speaks about a change in the nightly curfew with his daughter Rachel Koller close by at Weiss Park in Canton.

Canton resident Michael Koller, whose daughter is 22 but seldom stayed out late as a teen, said he doesn't expect anything to change. He said juvenile crime is a difficult problem to solve because most perpetrators are living in a bad environment and curfews are the sort of thing parents must enforce.

"I don't think the police will do anything," he said.

Ohio cities with curfews

Here's a look at the curfews in some other Ohio cities:

Akron: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone under age 18.

Westlake: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors below the age of 15; and 1 to 5 a.m. for minors between the ages of 15 and 18.

Parma Heights: 8 p.m. during Eastern Standard Time and 9 p.m. during Daylight Savings until 6 a.m. for children 11 or younger; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors aged 12 to 14; and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone else under the age of 18.

Avon: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday when school is in session; and midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends or when school is not in session for all minors.

Cleveland: Midnight to 6 a.m. for 17-year-olds; 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for teens who are 15 or 16; 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for teens who are 13 or 14; and at dusk for anyone 12 or under.

Sources: City websites and municipal codes

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton's new curfew for juveniles begins Friday