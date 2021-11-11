Pleasure P’s son accused of killing man, leaving body on freeway

Marcus Ramone Cooper, 17, is being sought for the alleged roadside murder of Tyron Arthus in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Oct. 8.

Marcus Ramone Cooper, Jr., the son of recording star Pleasure P, is being accused of killing a man in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and leaving his body on a Florida freeway.

As of press time, 17-year-old Cooper was still being sought by police for the alleged roadside murder of 24-year-old Tyron Arthus in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. A warrant was issued for the teenager’s arrest on Nov. 1.

Marcus Ramone Cooper, Jr. (above), the 17-year-old son of recording star Pleasure P, is accused of killing a man and leaving his body on a Florida freeway. (Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The Miami Herald is reporting that authorities believe Cooper was riding in a car with Arthus, heading east on Interstate 595, when he ordered the older man out of the car and shot him several times, leaving his body on the shoulder of the highway.

“Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Cooper’s father, Pleasure P — whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, Sr. — has been touring the nation as part of the singing group Pretty Ricky, performing in front of sold-out audiences on “The Millennium Tour.”

However, the mother of his son’s alleged victim is mourning her child. Marie Arthus told ABC7 News, “I just want justice for my son. He was not a bad person. He was not a bad kid. For them to take my son’s life and gun him down and left him like a dog on the side of the road, that wasn’t fair.”

“This is something that no one, no family wants to go through,” said the slain man’s aunt, Marie Civil, “but unfortunately, our family has to go through it.”

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony vowed to bring Cooper in to face judgment for his alleged crime. “I don’t care where he’s at, whether it be in South Florida or Maine,” Tony declared. “He committed a crime in Broward County, and we’re gonna bring him back here.”

“We encourage you to turn yourself in,” Tony implored the teen, “but make no mistake: We’re not going to wait for you to come in.”

Pleasure P and Pretty Ricky have been on “The Millennium Tour,” featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti and others. The tour was on hiatus from 2019, and returned this year to huge crowds of fans of the music from the early 2000s.

In a clip captured and shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the elder Cooper went live on Instagram and asked viewers: “Why would a 17-year-old be around a 24-year old?” He proclaimed his son’s innocence, adding “no disrespect to that family,” but that something was “missing” from the investigation.

