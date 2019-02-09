Will Pledges for 100% Carbon-Free Electricity Catch On in 2019?

Late last year, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) became the first utility to publicly and boldly commit to generating all of its electricity from 100% carbon-free sources by 2050. While individuals and groups who take environmental stewardship seriously cheered the news, individual investors and Wall Street analysts should be cheering, too.

Why? Publicly committing to such an ambitious long-term goal provides a good deal of certainty for the road ahead. That will benefit individual investors, especially considering few things are as detrimental to a stock as uncertainty. The advantage of mitigating future policy risks by going all-in on zero-carbon power, coupled with continually improving economics for renewable energy and an increased appetite for states to provide incentives for nuclear power, suggest other utilities will follow Xcel Energy.

The Lower 48 painted in the American flag and turbines and solar panels sitting on top. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Xcel Energy's path to 100% carbon-free electricity

Amid the doom and gloom coverage of climate change in the news media, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. While there's room for smart policy changes to expedite the transition away from coal-fired power plants and toward cleaner energy sources, innovation and market forces actually have the power sector in the United States on pace to meet its climate pledges. In fact, half of electric utilities are well ahead of even the most optimistic decarbonization projections. Xcel Energy has been a shining example.

In 2005, the utility, which serves three states in the Southwest as well as five upper Midwestern states, relied on coal power for 56% of its electricity generation. Wind and solar, categorized as "modern renewables," made up just 3% of its generation mix that year. By 2017, the utility cut the share of coal in its portfolio to 37% and increased modern renewables to 23%. The 35% drop in carbon emissions from the 2005 baseline in that span exceeds the Paris Accord commitment of reducing carbon emissions 27% by 2025, and it exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Power Plan goal of a 32% decline by 2030.

Xcel Energy has no intention of easing up on its assault on more expensive and dirtier coal-fired power. The utility expects carbon emissions -- compared with 2005 -- to fall 45% by 2021, 80% by 2030, and 100% by 2050. The near-term targets aren't too surprising considering that the recently approved Colorado Energy Plan will shift the company's generation mix to just 19% coal and 46% modern renewables by 2027.

The longer-term targets are perhaps a little more surprising, as they suggest the utility will need to jettison natural-gas-fired power plants -- which will provide 21% of its electricity in 2027 -- from its portfolio. Current economics don't provide any easy ways to stop using the cleaner-burning fuel (natural gas emits half the carbon emissions as coal to generate an equal amount of electricity), although that could change in the coming decades if wind, solar, and energy storage continue to walk down the cost curve. And if Xcel Energy sees a path to zero natural gas, then so could some of its well-positioned peers.