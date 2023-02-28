Plenti Group (ASX:PLT investor one-year losses grow to 56% as the stock sheds AU$11m this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 56%. Plenti Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days.

Since Plenti Group has shed AU$11m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Plenti Group managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Plenti Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 6.8% in the last year, Plenti Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 56%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Plenti Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Plenti Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

