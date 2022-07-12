When Will Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Plenti Group Limited's (ASX:PLT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The AU$116m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.3m on 31 March 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Plenti Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Plenti Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Consumer Finance analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$3.1m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 55%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Plenti Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Plenti Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

