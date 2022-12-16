Plenty of Foods Have Protein, But These Foods Are ‘Complete Proteins’

The Takeout

It’s that time of year when we cast our gaze forward into the future of food and try our best to predict which TikToks, trends, and tastes will dominate the conversation in 2023. We come to these conclusions based on reports from trusted industry sources, endless social media scrolling, and our own observations of the products taking over grocery store shelves and restaurant menus alike. Here are the top 10 food trends we’ll be keeping an eye on in 2023.