Plenty of petty crimes among jail listings

Sep. 12—Jails were busy with accused court date hoppers, probation violators and petty crooks over the weekend.

Boyd, Big Sandy and Rowan saw large numbers of folks locked up over the weekend, many on small-time offenses.

Anyone named in the locked up is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Alisha C. Phillips, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a public intoxication charge.

—Allison K. Pruitt, 36, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Angela J. Hemlepp, 44, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Crystal M. Hensley, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Joseph E. Bailey, 37, of Hitchins, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Stacey L. Barnett, 46, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on two probation violations.

—Donald R. Kouns, 62, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a third-offense DUI, open container and various traffic offenses.

—Tiffany Jo Henry, 30, address not listed, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant.

—William L. Waddell, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a two counts of contempt of court.

—Deanna M. Warner, 50, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation and charges of public intoxication and possession drug paraphernalia.

—Larry W. Ashley, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Leland E. Prater, 56, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on an indictment charging him with identity theft.

—Shane N. Ward, 23, of Inez, was booked Sunday on a third-offense DUI and other traffic offenses.

—William R. West, 37, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Big Sandy Regional

—Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Falcon, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Elizabeth A. Reed, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trespassing and violating an EPO.

—Adam L. Minix, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge.

—Jessica Rosenzweig, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

—Joey N. Dickerson, 41, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a first-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry charge.

—Aaron Pennington, 37, of Flat Gap, was booked Saturday on an EPO violation.

—Bobby Shepherd, 48, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Sonny A. Keeton, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Shawn A. Collins, 23, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

—Alvin E. Poe, 42, of Jackson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Lara Davis-Giacomoni, 39, of Lovely, was booked Sunday on a second-degree burglary charge.

—Trey Morrow, 29, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and shoplifting less than $500 in value.

—Marlin R. Evans, 26, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Robbie L. Page, 40, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Carter County

The following people were booked Friday as federal inmates in transit:

—Calia Vance, 27, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia

—Ashley A. Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg

—Sunshine A. Taylor, 39, of Huntington

—Joseph A. Fultz, 57, of Sandy was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Timothy Tackett, 24, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on multiple counts of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

Greenup County

—Richard L. Conley, 52, of Greenup, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.

—David L.T. Warner, 31, of Flatwood, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

Rowan County

—Jeffrey Skaggs, 31, of Paris, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree promotion of contraband, open container and persistent felony offender.

—Kristoffer J. Miller, 27, of Beech Grove, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting and public intoxication.

—Nathan Bailey, 25, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—William S. Hall, 39, of Stanton, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

—Adam W. Fooks, 34, of Carlisle, was booked Saturday on a non-payment of court costs, fines or fees charge.

—Jason Baker, 43, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.

—Samantha Bryant, 33, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and a reckless driving offense. Jail records show she had pending simple possession of drug case and another DUI case against her.

—Adam Cantrell, 33, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.

—Cameron Wright, 22, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

