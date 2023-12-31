Plenty of sunshine expected on New Years Eve in Central Florida as cool temperatures continue on

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-10.mp4

Cooler temperatures continue on Sunday in Central Florida, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said. Temperatures are expected to rise this afternoon.

It will be a sun filled day, but temperatures will fall back into the 40s as we begin to ring in the new year tonight, Covey said. The cool air is forecast to range between the 30s to the low 50s overnight.

The high today will be 65 degrees and the low will be 45 degrees.