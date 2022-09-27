Plexus' (NASDAQ:PLXS) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the Plexus share price has climbed 53% in five years, easily topping the market return of 38% (ignoring dividends).

In light of the stock dropping 4.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

See our latest analysis for Plexus

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Plexus achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.5% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 9% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Dive deeper into Plexus' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Plexus's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Plexus shares lost 5.7% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Plexus (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Saturn Oil & Gas (CVE:SOIL) dips 11% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While...

  • Three men behind last year's $100 million publicly traded New Jersey deli charged in alleged stock fraud campaign

    "The pastrami must be amazing," Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn quipped when he exposed the deli in a 2021 letter to investors.

  • The conditions needed for a stock market bottom are forming as investors get overly bearish, JPMorgan says

    Peak inflation, attractive equity valuations, and depressed investor positioning suggest a stock market bottom could be imminent, JPMorgan said.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen into a bear market, declining 31% year to date, taking the share prices and valuations of growth stocks to levels not seen in a while. The highest inflation in the U.S. in four decades combined with sharp hikes in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve has caused this swoon. There's no better time to buy strong, well-run companies than a bear market, but the caveat is that you must be prepared to hold them over the long term.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • The stock market could be on the verge of a ‘tradeable’ rebound, according to a key technical indicator

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that a rebound for stocks may soon begin.

  • U.S. dollar strength creating 'untenable' situation that risks financial crisis -Morgan Stanley

    The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The wild swings in currencies are another pressure on the global economy and corporate earnings, which are expected to fall as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the summer begin to weigh on spending. “The ultimate lows for stocks, and highs for yields, will likely be determined by the growth trajectory in earnings and the economy rather than inflation or the Fed,” analysts including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley wrote.

  • Rupee plumbs fresh low at close amid risk-off mood

    The Indian rupee marked its record low close for a fourth straight session on Monday as the British pound's weakness propped up the dollar index further in a risk averse environment. The dollar index traded above 113-levels for the first time since 2002 as deep tax cuts in the UK sent the sterling to a record low. The greenback has surged since the Federal Reserve sent hawkish signals last week, which forced the rupee to notch its worst weekly performance in one and a half years.

  • Morgan Stanley says investors should consider this port in the market storm right now

    Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur summed up how tough it is these days in a note to clients on Sunday. “Navigating these choppy waters for the economy and the markets is a challenge in both risk-free and risky assets due to the duration risk in the former and growth/earnings in the latter,” said the strategist. Tirupattur offers up a few stats to back up his call, the first that this is a sizable market, standing at $3 trillion in face value and $2.87 trillion in market value, based on the ICE-BAML index.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

    Goldman has laid off roughly a dozen bankers from its tech, media, and telecommunications division in New York and San Francisco. The news fuels growing anxiety about cuts on Wall Street.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

    When the broader stock market indices are posting double-digit percentage gains for consecutive years, a mere 2% or 3% dividend yield may seem inconsequential. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are three dividend stocks that look set to provide decades of passive income for your portfolio. Daniel Foelber (United Parcel Service): Since Carol Tomé took the role of CEO of UPS in March 2020, the company has delivered everything investors could hope for.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Institutional investors in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) see US$6.0b decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    If you want to know who really controls Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Is Nvidia's Stock Cheap Enough to Buy Yet?

    The U.S.'s decision to prevent exports of certain semiconductor chips to China and Russia will cost Nvidia dearly.