PLI Card Marketing Solutions Wins Finalist for Prestigious Élan Awards of Excellence

Awards Celebrate Best of the Best in Global Card Industry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLI Card Marketing Solutions (https://www.plicards.com) has been named a finalist in two different categories of the prestigious 2020 Élan Award of Excellence by the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), the company announced today.

PLI is a finalist for the Unique Innovation category, receiving recognition for our execution of the Sustainable Macy's Star EcoFoil Card. This card was beautifully printed on PLI's signature EcoFoil – a durable and fully recyclable engineered paper with a thin metallized finish that does not interfere with recyclability.

PLI is a finalist for the Personalization & Fulfillment Product, Service, or Project category, receiving recognition for the Popcorn Card n' Carrier for Cinemark. This entry is a cleverly designed and die-cut popcorn card with microencapsulated fragrance and a popcorn tub presenter.

Andy Wersel, Senior VP of Sales at PLI, shared, "We are grateful to the gift card teams and creative minds at both Macy's and Cinemark for trusting us as their production partners for these projects. We selected the Macy's project for entry due to its simple elegance and environmental sustainability. The Cinemark project was a natural choice because of the clever ways in which its design and creative attributes enhance the gifting experience."

ICMA's Élan Awards of Excellence celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the global card industry. ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers.

"Each year, the Élan Awards cast a spotlight on the best of the best in the global card industry, honoring world-class achievements in both card design and technological advances that will power the future of the industry," said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. "Congratulations to PLI Card Marketing Solutions."

About PLI Card Marketing Solutions

PLI is a leading provider of key card, gift, loyalty and membership card marketing solutions, including card production, personalization, packaging, fulfillment, and display fixtures. Learn more at https://www.plicards.com.

About ICMA

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, ICMA is a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With more than 200 members globally, ICMA is a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com.

