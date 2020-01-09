Plight of the Uyghurs: Why Muslims Won't Speak Up for Their Brethren

Western media has extensively reported about the draconian forced assimilation program that Beijing is imposing on eleven million Uyghurs in Xinjiang. This program includes wiping out any traces of the Islamic beliefs and behavior of this historically Muslim Turkic ethnic group. Given that Islam requires every Muslim to defend his brethren right to practice Islam, it is expected from Islamic countries to be very vocal about this massive injustice. With a whopping 1.8 billion Muslims and fifty Muslim-majority countries, the Islamic world could exert significant diplomatic and economic pressure on China to stop forcefully assimilating Uyghurs.

The Islamic world has responded to the plight of the Uyghurs with deafening silence. That silence has not gone unnoticed by many western news organizations, which exposes the inconsistency between it and the unquestionable obligation that the Muslim world has to defend the Uyghurs. Headlines such as “Muslim countries’ silence on China’s repression of Uighurs,” “Islamic Leaders Have Nothing to Say About China’s Internment Camps for Muslims,” and “The Muslim World Remains Largely Mute on Uyghurs’ Plight” are just some discussing this issue. And when the Muslim world decides to express its opinion, it gets even worse. Most Arab states “give China a pass on Uyghur crackdown” and the de facto leader of most of the Muslim world, Saudi Arabia, defends Beijing’s brutal assimilation program by arguing that China has the “right to put Uighur Muslims in concentration camps.”

