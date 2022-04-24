Plotkin Reverses Plan on Fund Reboot, Apologizes to Investors

Joe Deaux and Katherine Burton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin is pulling a hasty about-face, rethinking the reorganization of Melvin Capital Management just days after he spelled out a plan to reboot his beleaguered fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a letter to partners, Plotkin said conversations with investors on Thursday, Friday and Saturday made him realize he was “initially tone deaf” with his intentions, and hadn’t taken sufficient consideration of investors’ losses, the person said.

The fund, outdone by a herd of day-trading Redditors buying up GameStop Corp. and other shares, announced an unheard-of maneuver to cut Melvin to a more manageable size and require remaining investors to pay performance fees even as they’re underwater.

“In hindsight and despite our intentions, we recognize now that we focused on future returns and team continuity without sufficient consideration of your investment losses,” Plotkin wrote in the letter. “We are taking the next two to three weeks to process the input we have received from all our investors.

A spokesman for Melvin Capital declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

