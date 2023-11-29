Plover man charged with abducting two children remains in custody in Iowa

STEVENS POINT − A Plover man police say was found with two abducted children in Iowa the day after they disappeared faces charges in Portage County. The children had been the subject of an Amber Alert issued Nov. 21.

Yiemen Xiong, 41, is charged with two counts of interfering with child custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 20, a caller reported she spoke to a Plover officer and said staff at McDill Elementary School told her that her children had not arrived at school that morning.

The woman reported Xiong had recently been released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, according to the complaint. She said Xiong had been back in Plover since Nov. 11, but had been acting abnormally.

The woman said Xiong took her two missing children, ages 7 and 9, according to the complaint. She said at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 20, Xiong told her he would take the children to school and took them from their home. She said she had no idea where Xiong took the children and his phone was powered down, so she couldn't call him.

The woman later told police Xiong took the children by force and physically forced them in his car, according to the complaint. Both children were screaming and crying when he took them, she said.

The woman said Xiong blamed her for his being placed in Winnebago Mental Health Institute, according to the complaint.

Police were able to locate Xiong through traffic cameras and credit card uses, according to the complaint. They traced him to a Kick Star in Muscatine, Iowa, and the Muscatine Police Department confirmed his identity and took him into custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, online court records showed an active Portage County warrant for Xiong. Plover Police Chief Ryan Fox said Xiong remains in Iowa.

More local news: Man charged with attempted first-degree homicide for running over Plover man with truck

More local news: Food + Farm Exploration Center opens this weekend in Plover after 4 years of planning

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Plover man charged with abducting two children remains in custody in Iowa