A Plover man who graduated from SPASH has been charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

STEVENS POINT – Federal agents arrested a 21-year-old Portage County man in connection with last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal Bureau of Investigations agents arrested Conlin Weyer Friday at his home in Plover. Federal prosecutors issued four charges against Weyer for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to certify the victory of President Joe Biden as the nation's 46th president.

Weyer faces charges that focus on trespassing and disorderly conduct from that day as throngs of people flooded into the U.S. Capitol seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results. FBI and prosecutors accuse him of knowingly entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 with the intent to disrupt the electoral college certification process.

Conlin Weyer, 21, was arrested at his Plover home Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building as Congress met to certify the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

Charges include:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

FBI agents identified Weyer through cellular phone data and an unnamed former classmate. The classmate identified him to federal agents using a yearbook photo on April 5. A copy of his Stevens Point Area Senior High yearbook picture was included in the complaint released Friday.

Cellular data obtained by the FBI indicated Weyer was inside the Capitol building for about 45 minutes, according to the arrest warrant. Security camera footage, social media and other media sources show Weyer inside the Capitol building, based on images included in the arrest warrant and complaint.

Photos and video depict a man the FBI identified as Weyer inside the rotunda, inside the upper west terrace and inside the statutory hall.

According to FBI agents in Milwaukee, this image shows Conlin Weyer of Plover entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to participate in the insurrection to stop the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

Weyer appeared in the U.S. District Court in Madison before Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. His next court appearance is set for 1 p.m. June 17 in Washington, D.C.

Weyer graduated from SPASH in 2019, according to Sarah O'Donnell, spokesperson for Stevens Point Schools.

Weyer joins a list of seven other Wisconsinites arrested for their involvement and activities in last year's insurrection. Four have pleaded guilty so far while others are awaiting hearings. More than 750 people across 48 states have been arrested in connection with last year's attack.

