Plow Creates Mountain of Snow as Upstate New York Buried by Storm

Heavy snow hit upstate New York on November 27, with reports saying over 15 inches of snow have fallen in the Buffalo area.

Video posted by X user @weather_buffalo shows a snowplow clearing an area and creating a large snow pile.

A lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties until 7 am on Wednesday, November 29. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful

