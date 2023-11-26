Plows Deployed for Central Iowa's First Snow of the Season

Snow plows were deployed in Marion County, Iowa, for the first snow of the season on Sunday, November 26, the county’s road department said.

Winter weather continued to impact several Midwestern states over the Thanksgiving weekend, disrupting air and road travel.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said 1.5 inches had accumulated at their Johnston, Iowa, office as of 6 am local time on Sunday, and as much as 3.5 inches was reported in the Des Moines area as of around 7:30 am. Credit: Road Department-Marion County, IA via Storyful

