Plows improve major routes but secondary streets remain snow-covered in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With all the snow and low temperatures, it is difficult to be outside for just a few minutes, but imagine having to work outside in these conditions.

KARK 4 News saw a construction crew on Cantrell Road that was hard at work, despite having to shovel snow out of their workspace. The project site superintendent Justin Rieathbaum said he had been monitoring the weather for a week before Sunday’s snowfall.

“Called these guys and said, ‘Look. You’re scheduled to be here Monday, but we can push it back if we need to,’ and they said, ‘Naw.’ It’s not a big deal for them.”

Working in the snow does require some extra time according to the site superintendent.

“With the snow and temperatures, there are some complications with our equipment, with tools, with compressors. Everything keeps trying to freeze on us, so we’re just having to keep a heater on it and just hope for the best,” Rieathbaum stated.

The building quickly changed shape while the temperatures kept the roads from changing. Instead of melting, snow plows with sand and salt smoothed the way for more businesses to open and people to hit the road.

City of Little Rock Public Works crews used 12 large plows with sand/salt spreaders, 5 small plows with sand/salt spreaders, and 2 graders and various equipment. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the crews are working 12-hour shifts starting Sunday at 10 a.m.

The mayor stated Monday morning that Public Works crews will focus on the primary routes until it is determined that they are in a good enough state to move to secondary streets. He anticipated that to be most likely Tuesday morning.

“We will continue working two 12-hour shifts until streets are cleared. If you don’t have to be out driving, please don’t drive,” the mayor stated.

Inside the metro, most businesses, apart from the essentials like gas stations, hospitals and supermarkets, appeared closed. KARK 4 News crews did come across a few exceptions such as a local game store, movie theater and liquor stores.

If you do have to drive, City of Little Rock Public Works asks drivers be mindful that they will need to slow down, leave more space between vehicles, and especially mind those less traveled roads that have not been plowed.

“Everybody be safe out here. It is cold, and roads are a little rough in certain areas, so be careful,” Rieathbaum advised.

