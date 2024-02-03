Plows Move Heavy Snow in Nova Scotia

Storyful

Nova Scotia residents were told to brace for a “blockbuster snowfall event” as Environment Canada warned of a “prolonged” period of precipitation beginning on Saturday, February 3.

Areas of Central Nova Scotia were told to expect additional snow accumulations up to 30 cm (12 inches).

Video taken by Steve Oliver shows a plow moving snow off the roads in Beechville, a suburb of Halifax, on Saturday.

Environment Canada said the snow would be wet and heavy, posing threats to utility lines, and would taper off by Monday. Credit: Steve K Oliver via Storyful