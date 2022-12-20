PLS Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:PLS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PLS Plantations Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM48m ÷ (RM524m - RM56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, PLS Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for PLS Plantations Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PLS Plantations Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of PLS Plantations Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at PLS Plantations Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 507% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning RM0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, PLS Plantations Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 39% less capital to run its operation. PLS Plantations Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

Our Take On PLS Plantations Berhad's ROCE

From what we've seen above, PLS Plantations Berhad has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for PLS Plantations Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While PLS Plantations Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here