PLU students concerned for safety after man accused of groping women released

A man allegedly broke into several dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University and groped several female students over Mother’s Day weekend. Many students on campus are still processing the whole ordeal.

“It’s pretty frightening that it can just occur anywhere and especially where we are supposed to be safe and where it’s supposed to be locked up,” senior Alyssa Price said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Tacoma Police arrested Dylan Robinson hours after the assault in Tacoma. A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office also tells KIRO 7 Robinson is no longer at the Pierce County Jail and has not been charged. The news of Robinson’s release has many students on campus worried about safety.

“And honestly, I am shocked. I’m really disappointed and I am scared for our safety out here in our community,” Price said.

“I don’t want to be encountering men on this campus that aren’t even students. And then worrying about my finals and like my safety. It’s just a lot of pressure,” sophomore Marillyn Diaz said.

A spokesperson with the school sent us this statement on the incident and what is being done to improve safety for students.

“This was a highly unusual incident involving our campus community’s health and safety, which we take extremely seriously. Staff members continue to work closely with those directly involved and any other students who request additional support. We recognize that an incident like this can be disruptive and unsettling for both students and employees, and we are taking steps to ensure everyone feels safe.

Proactive and preventative measures are a major focus for PLU Campus Safety, including working with our Parkland neighbors, community partners, and local law enforcement. Campus Safety is increasing staffing levels, advancing our efforts to educate the campus community about steps to enhance their personal safety and well-being, and outreach to students and employees about support resources is ongoing.”

And while students believe the school does care about safety, they believe more can and should be done.

“I say they try to, but I feel like there is more efficient ways that they can do more to,” Diaz said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Pierce County Prosecutors Office for more on the situation and is still waiting to hear back.