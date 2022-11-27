Plug into the benefits of a modern home—the Amazon Smart Plug is 48% off for Cyber Monday

Get the Amazon Smart Plug 48% off for Cyber Monday

The Amazon Smart Plug is $12.99 this Cyber Monday, 48% off from its standard price.

The Amazon Smart Plug is dialed in on Alexa—pair it for an Alexa controlled home.

With gear like the Amazon Smart Plug on sale, Cyber Monday is one of the best opportunities year round to upgrade to a smart home. If you're an Alexa user, the Amazon Plug will connect right into your home's digital ecosystem. Control it with voice through Alexa to easily turn lights and appliances on and off, schedule them, or control them while you're out on the town.

Normally retailing for $24.99, the Amazon Smart Plug is currently 48% off for Cyber Monday. Get it on Amazon now and save $12.

The Amazon Smart Plug made our list for the best smart plugs for its decent price and flawless rapport with Alexa. It connects to your Alexa app or your Amazon Echo (also 50% off for Cyber Monday) for control via your smartphone or voice. Use the app to control lights or appliances while you're out of the house, or use your Echo to turn on the Christmas lights with a voice command from upstairs.

Like all smart plugs, the Amazon Smart Plug is great at saving electricity. Set up a schedule to ensure that the lights go out and the AC turns off while you're at work. Schedules can also be highly useful as a home security measure. Ensure it looks like someone's home when you're traveling, by scheduling timing on your Smart Plug so that the lights turn on and off.

A smart home is a more connected home, and the Amazon Smart Plug Cyber Monday sale is one of the most affordable times to get in on this new technology. Pick up an Amazon Smart Plug and connect it to your Alexa ecosystem, for better control over your home.

