Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

Kristine Owram
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.

Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.

Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner Year

Valuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.

And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.

“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”

There are reasons why fuel cell companies may be poised for stronger sales now than 20 years ago. The devices, which use natural gas or hydrogen to produce electricity, are gaining popularity as a cleaner way to power offices, warehouses and data centers without relying on the electric grid -- a key selling point at a time when blackouts have plagued California and Texas.

But fuel cell stock prices in the past year have been based on the technology’s potential, not on current sales.

Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades after its first boom and bust. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.

There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.

Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge

“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”

(Adds context in paragraphs 6-7)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April

    Despite inflation fears as the economy reopens after a wider COVID-19 vaccination rollout, there are stocks that analysts are highly bullish on. Here’s a list of best-performing Wall Street analysts’ top five stocks with “Buy” ratings, as compiled by TipRanks. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird analyst Colin Sebastian has reiterated a “Buy” rating and has a $4,000 price target in addition to a “Fresh Pick” status on the e-commerce giant. Colin has support from 30 other top analysts who have a “Buy” rating as well, as per TipRanks. Sebastian noted that investors could be missing "one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the Internet and Technology sectors,” adding that 75% of Amazon’s revenue is recurring even as it keeps adding new subscribers effectively. Baird sees Amazon as "significantly undervalued" and can see it headed to $5,000 per share in the medium-term. See Also: Will Amazon Stock Reach ,000 By 2022? With a 75% success rate and 34.8% average return per rating, Sebastian is ranked 28 out of over 7,000 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a “Buy” rating and a $300 price target on the stock as he sees cloud growth momentum building up for the company. The rest of the Wall Street analysts are bullish as well with a total of 23 “Buy” ratings on the stock. Ives estimates that cloud wars between Amazon and Microsoft to capture market share are going to intensify and global cloud spending could reach nearly $1 trillion over the next decade. The veteran analyst has predicted a shift in tide in the cloud space, with Microsoft standing to benefit. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC): Medical technology company focused on spinal surgeries has six “Buy” ratings from top analysts and a $19.7 average stock price forecast. H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee, who claims a 75% success rate and 69.2% average return per rating, has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $19 from $16. Lee’s rating comes after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue registered a 36% year-over-year surge despite the ongoing COVID-19 headwinds. The analyst expects EOS imaging to be a key growth driver for the company, contributing about $127 million in additional revenues by 2025. Alphatec's recently-launched procedure for lateral surgeries that significantly shortens the surgery times could also be a major growth driver this year. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ: ADUS): Brokerage RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan, who has a 5-star rating on the stock, has reiterated a "Buy" rating and a price target of $136. The Texas-based home and healthcare company recently unveiled a new value plan to support closer coordination of care for patients as they are discharged from acute care hospitals into their homes or into post-acute facilities. Morgan believes the plan “positions Addus for a larger role in post-acute coordination with potential for longer-term shared savings.” The analyst is also encouraged by the recently passed COVID federal relief aid as “it provides a 10% boost to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage meant to bolster personal care services amid the pandemic.” This increase gives a larger match than Morgan originally expected, with earlier versions of the bill mentioning a 7.35% rise. Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS): H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal is bullish on the stock and has significantly roasted its price target to $35 from $11 and reiterated the “Buy” rating as well. Dayal, who has a 77% average per rating, along with three top analysts, has a similar view on the stock in the last two months. The average analyst price target comes in at $25.50. Dayal sees improving business fundamentals that support the company’s annual revenue growth outlook expectations of between 30% and 50% over the next few years. Also, its debt is set to land below $100 million by the end of the third quarter this year from $297 million at the beginning of 2020. The brokerage says the company currently has 18 ingredients currently in development that could position the company to have more than 30 commercialized ingredients by the end of 2025. In addition, it has four new brand launches in 2021, is expanding its retail presence, and could benefit from acquisitions and distribution agreements in international markets including China and Brazil. Based on all of the above, the analyst argues that revenues will grow at a nine-year CAGR from 2021 to 2030 of 28.8%, versus the previous 20.4% estimate. Read Next: Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Fed's Barkin Is Bullish On 2021 US Recovery and Sees Inflation Worries As ManageableAmetek In Advanced Talks To Buy Abaco Systems For .5B: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Pullback’ in These 3 Stocks

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But with the S&P at near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some analysts are recommending to ‘buy the pullback.’ Let’s take a closer look. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) We’ll start with Iovance Biotherapeutics, a mid-cap biotech firm in the field of immune-oncology, developing tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer treatment. At base, the technology aims to use the patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer. The company’s prime drug candidate, lifileucel is on track for a Biologics License Application to the FDA, the next step in the ongoing approval process. The drug has shown promise as a treatment for metastatic melanoma, and follow-up studies are underway in the Phase 2 clinical studies. Additionally, lifileucel is under investigation for application against cervical cancer; the program is enrolling patients in Phase 2 study, and enrollment of patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 has been completed. This background, along with the stock’s 40% fall since its recent peak in February, have combined to catch the attention of 5-star analyst Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. “[We] believe the pullback in the shares create a compelling entry point again for investors ahead of the 2021 planned BLA filings for its TILs in both melanoma and cervical cancer. Recall, importantly, that melanoma has RMAT status and cervical has Breakthrough Therapy designation..." The analyst added, "We believe the recent encouraging data and trial modifications are indications of lifileucel's clinical promise and strengthen the case for its commercialization ahead of anticipated BLA filings." Pantginis backs these comments with a Buy rating and $50 price target that implies an upside of 57% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Pantginis' track record, click here) The cutting edge med tech has attracted attention from Pantginis’ colleagues, as well. The stock has 5 recent reviews, and all are to Buy, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. IOVA has an average price target of $54.80, suggesting a 12-month upside of 72% from the share price of $31.88. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Quidel Corporation (QDEL) The next 'pullback' stock we're looking at is Quidel, a $5.9 billion company in diagnostic healthcare. Quidel, based in southern California, has worldwide operations, offering products in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic testing niches. The company scored a major win last year when it received FDA approval for a COVID-19 antigen test. Earlier this month, Quidel announced emergency use authorization for its Quickvue at-home COVID-19 test kit, available to patients with a medical prescription. In February, the company reported its Q4 results for 2020, showing $809.2 million in total revenue, a 69% quarter-over-quarter increase – and an even more impressive 431% year-over-year gain. The increase was driven by COVID-19-related products, which generated $678.7 million in quarterly sales. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to the 71-cent earnings in the year-ago quarter. The corona pandemic has been a boon to the medical testing sector, and Quidel has seen a large part of that benefit. The company reported full-year gains similar to its Q4 results. For 2020, Quidel showed $1.66 billion revenues, up 211% year-over-year, with a COVID-19 revenues of $1.16 billion. EPS for the year was $18.60, compared to $1.73 in 2019. Ironically, the success of medical efforts against COVID-19 both boosted Quidel – and set it up for the current pullback. As the vaccination program continues and expands, and the spread of the virus slows down, the need for rapid, mass testing will decline Quidel is not likely to see its COVID business fully evaporate in the near term, but for the mid-term it is likely to see it start reverting to a pre-pandemic normal. That prospect has investors wondering if the current high share valuation can last. This thesis has Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak bullish on QDEL. Looking at the company’s recent success, he writes, “This stock has almost round tripped during COVID, but the business has vastly accelerated during the same time period. QDEL increased its customer base by 60% in a single year, more than doubled its placements, signed long-term testing contracts, 5x capacity to support more tests, markets, geographies, moving into the alternative care channels, building the home testing market and generated significant cash.” And turning to the future, the 5-star analyst adds, “But when COVID is fully over we still see QDEL generating $10 in normalized earnings + $47 cash/share and this is worth more than double the current valuation. For investors who can look past what will be volatility, the pullback is an excellent buying point.” To this end, Nowak rates QDEL shares a Buy, and sets a $341 price target implying an upside of 148% for the year ahead. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where QDEL receives mostly Buys from Nowak's colleagues – 3, as it happens. An additional 1 Sell can’t detract from a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $239 average price target, the analysts expect shares to rise by 71% from current levels. (See QDEL stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) Shifting gears, we’ll take a look at an alt-energy company, Sunrun. This firm specializes in solar power generation setups for home use. Customers looking to install and run home rooftop solar panels can choose from purchase or leasing options, and can use the power generated in a variety of ways, either for home use or to sell back to the local electric utility provider. Sunrun shares have slipped 40% since their recent peak in January. The decline comes on sentiment more than anything else. The solar sector generally has surged since the November election, on belief that the Biden Administration will provide regulatory encouragement for the industry – but that recent surge has investors slightly worried that, going forward, Sunrun will not perform up to the hype. However, the decline certainly wasn’t prompted by faults in performance. At the end of February, Sunrun reported $320 million in 4Q20 revenues, a 31% year-over-year gain. The strong revenues were driven by an 18% yoy increase in customer base, giving the company 550,000 total customers. Among those customers, the average contract life has another 17 years remaining, and the annual recurrent revenue is $668 million. Taken altogether, these factors prompted Truist analyst Tristan Richardson to reiterate his Buy rating. “[We] think the pullback represents an attractive opportunity leading into an accelerated growth profile in 2021 and customer margin tailwinds (storage, VSLR synergies). We modestly raise our near-term installation forecast and look for greater than 20% YoY growth,” Richardson opined. The analyst continued, "Amongst a backdrop in recent weeks of growth equities and risk assets selling off (including solar) as interest rates have shown volatility, we underscore the importance from a the matic perspective the largest US installer’s ability to drive home an accelerated growth profile as to not accentuate the problem from a fundamental perspective." Richardson backs his stance with a $95 price target, indicating confidence in a 66% one-year upside potential. (To watch Richardson’s track record, click here) The Truist view on Sunrun is no outlier; there are 14 reviews of this stock, and they include 11 Buys against just 3 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $57.28 and their $82.10 average price target suggests an upside of 44%. (See RUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Investors are getting worried about a stock market bubble, but Goldman says relax

    Goldman Sachs offers up some compelling reasons why the stock market is not in a bubble right now.

  • Support.com stock skyrockets after merger deal with bitcoin mining company

    Shares of Support.com Inc. more than tripled on massive volume Monday, after the provider of technical support services and cloud-based software announced a deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Dow Jones Up; Tesla Stock Gains As Elon Musk Eases These Fears; Disney, Apple Lead Blue Chips

    The Dow Jones moved higher as tech stocks rebounded. Tesla stock charged up after CEO Elon Musk spoke out.

  • Fed's Powell: Public should understand risks of Bitcoin

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the U.S. public needs to understand the risks behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, even as the central bank itself is studying the potential costs and benefits of a digital dollar. Powell said the Fed prefers to call crypto coins “crypto assets,” because their volatility undermines their ability to store value, a basic function of a currency. “They’re highly volatile, see Bitcoin, and therefore not really useful as a store of value,” Powell said in remarks to a virtual summit hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Tesla Scores The World's First 8,000-Ton Casting Machine For Its Cybertruck: Report

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured an order for the world’s first 8,000-ton casting machine that will be used to produce the Cybertruck, according to a report by Electrek. What Happened: Idra, an Italy-based die casting technology company, said it has officially received an order for an 8,000-ton casting machine, as per the report. While Idra did not confirm Tesla was behind the order, the company said it won the order from a “leading global manufacturer for new energy vehicles.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock During the conference call for Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial results in January, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker will be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting of the Cybertruck, Electrek reported. Idra already makes the 6,000-ton casting machine used for the Model Y. The new machine is expected to be deployed at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, where the Cybertruck will be built. See Also: Why Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future Why It Matters: Musk has previously said Tesla wants to simplify manufacturing and increase output. The die casting technique has enabled Tesla to produce a two-piece rear and front body casting for the Model Y, as opposed to the 70-plus pieces that were required to be produced before the technique was introduced. Musk said earlier this month that an updated version of the upcoming Cybertruck will be unveiled in the next quarter. The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and was put up for sale on the Tesla website for $39,900 without added incentives. Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 0.3% higher on Friday at $654.87. Read Next: Russian Hacker Pleads Guilty To Offering M Bitcoin Bribe To Tesla Employee Photo courtesy: u/Kruzat via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRussian Hacker Pleads Guilty To Offering M Bitcoin Bribe To Tesla EmployeeTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Altcoin Season’ Leaves Some Bitcoin Alternatives Frozen

    Index data points to a changing of the altcoin guard, as Web 3.0 surges.

  • Fintech Companies To Buy And Watch: As PayPal, Square Cool Off Investors Eye Stripe IPO

    If you think the time is right to buy fintech company or payment stocks, these investment tools will help as digital technology and new entrants change the competitive landscape.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million in 1 Year

    The fifth best-performing large-cap over the trailing 12 months is hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). One of the biggest catalysts in Plug's sails is the Biden administration. President Joe Biden's victory in November, followed by Democrats winning a slim majority in the Senate, meant that Democrats would potentially have a pathway forward to pass clean-energy bills.

  • Ocugen: Potential Covid-19 Vaccine EUA Warrants a Buy, Says Analyst

    Ocugen (OCGN) has been one of 2021’s biggest and unlikeliest success stories. The eye disease specialist has shifted its focus to getting another Covid-19 vaccine to market. For investors, it is a move that has paid off, so far; the stock is up by a massive 366% year-to-date. The company reported 4Q20 earnings last week, and H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth believes the company’s cash position of $47 million should be enough to support its operations into 2023. Going by Ramakanth’s revenue estimates for 2021, the company’s position should improve substantially by then. In 2021, the analyst projects revenues of $280 million and diluted EPS of $1.10. Ramakanth’s forecasts assume the company gains regulatory approval for COVAXIN, the Covid-19 vaccine India-based Bharat Biotech is developing. Ocugen has inked a deal with Bharat to bring COVAXIN to the US, where the company will oversee clinical development, getting the vaccine approved by the regulators and take on all U.S. commercialization aspects. In return, Ocugen will get to keep 45% of any profits. COVAXIN has already been granted emergency use authorization in India, even before interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial showed an efficacy rate of 81%. “Albeit preliminary,” says Ramakanth, “The 81% efficacy places COVAXIN ahead of adenovirus vaccines, and behind only two approved mRNA vaccines in terms of efficacy, which we believe bodes well for its potential U.S. regulatory approval and market opportunity.” Once Bharat holds the data of 87 cases (the initial interim readout was based on 43 cases), the company expects to perform an additional interim analysis and after 130 cases, will conduct the final analysis. Once the safety data of 60 days following the second dose becomes available, Ocugen plans to meet with the FDA and discuss COVAXIN’s regulatory pathway, which Ramakanth thinks should be sometime in April. “We believe a green light from the regulator that allows applying for EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] could be the next catalyst for OCGN,” the 5-star analyst summed up. To this end, Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on OCGN shares, backed by a $12 price target. The implication for investors? Possible upside of 40%. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Ramakanth’s objective sits just below the Street’s $12.50 average price target, which suggests gains of 46% in the year ahead. Based on a total of 3 Buys vs. 1 Hold, the analyst consensus rates this stock a Strong Buy. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Volkswagen’s BEV sales could beat Tesla’s next year, says Deutsche Bank

    By next year, the German auto maker's battery-electric vehicle sales could outpace that of industry giant Tesla, say Deutsche Bank analysts, who lifted their price target on buy-rated Volkswagen to €270 from €185 per share in a note to clients on Monday.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • Volkswagen EV Business Worth $230 Billion, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG should keep getting more credit for its battery-powered car strategy that could lead the company to surpass Tesla Inc. in electric-vehicle sales as soon as next year, according to Deutsche Bank.If the market were to apply multiples similar to Tesla and Nio Inc. to VW’s battery-electric vehicle business, it would be worth about 195 billion euros ($230 billion), more than all of the company is worth now, analysts led by Tim Rokossa wrote in a report Monday. They lifted their price target for VW shares by 46% to 270 euros.VW’s common stock surged as much as 14% and its preference shares rose as much as 8.4% in Frankfurt, while its American depositary receipts climbed in New York. Last week, the German-traded securities climbed 22% and 16%, respectively.The carmaker stole software giant SAP SE’s crown as the largest member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index, becoming the country’s most valuable company for the first time since the 2015 diesel cheating scandal damaged its reputation and stock price. Its plans to take on Tesla for EV leadership set off a buying spree among U.S. retail investors and surge in trading volume for its ADRs.Rokossa sees a good chance VW’s EV deliveries surpass Tesla’s in short order as its ID.4 compact SUV is rolled out globally. Executives for the company’s Spanish brand Seat said Monday they plan to launch an EV for urban areas in 2025 costing between 20,000 euros and 25,000 euros.VW plans to transform Seat’s factory outside Barcelona into an EV hub with the goal of producing more than 500,000 vehicles there per year, equal to Tesla’s global deliveries in 2020.The truck unit Traton SE is also getting into the mix. It will boost investments in electric technology to 1.6 billion euros by 2025 from 1 billion euros previously and scale back spending on combustion engines.“The future of commercial vehicles won’t be shaped by diesel anymore but by electric trucks,” Traton Chief Executive Officer Matthias Gruendler told reporters. Due to lower costs for customers, battery-powered trucks are bound to prevail over those using hydrogen fuel cells, which largely will be restricted to niche markets, he said.(Updates with American depositary receipts rising in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of a company name in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden says he will take trip to southern border 'at some point'

    The President comments on border 'crisis,' quickly answers reporter questions outside the White House on Sunday.

  • EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad

    The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television.