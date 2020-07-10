What to Do with Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Right Now?

North Carolina-based asset management firm Massif Capital, LLC released its second-quarter investor letter this month – a copy of which is available for download here. The fund is currently being co-managed by Will Thomson and Chip Russell. In their recent letter to investors, Massif Capital announced that the core portfolio was up 18.3% in the second quarter. In the first six months of 2020, the fund has returned 21.9%. You should check out Massif Capital's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash.

In the said letter, Massif Capital highlighted a few stocks and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is one of them. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and delivery of clean, reliable on-site energy products. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock gained 198.3% and on July 9th it had a closing price of $8.95. Here is what Massif Capital said:

"We also closed our short position in Plug Power this quarter as the market was subsumed with enthusiasm over their recent acquisitions, resulting in an almost 80% rally in the stock over ten trading days. Our decision to exit was painful at the time as we were forced to reconcile with a collective exuberance that was (and is, in our opinion) not grounded reality. In hindsight, it was the correct decision as we avoided most of its recent vertical trajectory."

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by about 15% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't seem to agree with Plug Power's downside potential. Our calculations showed that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by about 15% from the previous quarter, so a number of other hedge fund managers don't seem to agree with Plug Power's downside potential. Our calculations showed that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

