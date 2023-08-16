Plum House Explosion: Victim who survived initial blast made phone call for help

Channel 11 has learned that at least one of the six victims who died in a house explosion in Plum over the weekend survived the initial blast and made a call for help in his final moments.

According to several Channel 11 sources Casey Clontz, 38, and his son Keegan, 12, along with Kevin Sebunia, 55, and Michael Thomas, 57, were all inside the basement of the Plum home that exploded.

Heather Oravitz, 51, was upstairs. Her husband, Paul, 56, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone else was alive at that point.

Three homes were leveled and several others will have to move out of their homes for extensive repair work.

The question still remains: what caused that big of an explosion?

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal has confirmed that the house that exploded had hot water tank issues.

According to sources, the victims were in the basement working on the tank — but it’s unclear what went wrong.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for victims: Victims of Plum Home Explosion.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Plum Borough manager, community development director killed in house explosion Owner of GoodFellas Restaurant in critical condition after being badly beaten during robbery Homeowners had ‘hot water tank issues’ before Plum house explosion, officials say VIDEO: Family of Oakmont teacher detained in Russia still fighting to bring him home 2 years later DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts