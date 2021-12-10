Plum Island man summonsed after incident at downtown eatery

Dec. 9—NEWBURYPORT — A Plum Island man faces a disorderly conduct charge after police say he caused a scene Wednesday night inside and outside Agave restaurant.

Sean Donovan, 51, of 69th Street, was summonsed to Newburyport District Court to answer for the charge minutes after police responded to the State Street restaurant around 8 p.m.

Newburyport police Sgt. Charles Eaton said staff at the typically crowded Mexican restaurant "shut him off" after believing he had been served enough to drink. Donovan protested and became belligerent to staff and patrons.

After being asked to leave, Donovan went outside and began making obscene gestures to people inside the restaurant. He then took out a Swiss army-type of knife and began wiping it off in what could have been interpreted as an intimidating act, according to police.

When police arrived, Donovan continued to be "loud and obnoxious" prompting officers to summons him for disorderly conduct, according to Eaton.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

