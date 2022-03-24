Plum Island man who threatened motorist with machete avoids jail time

Mar. 24—NEWBURYPORT — A Plum Island man accused of threatening another man with an 18-inch-long machete during a road rage-fueled encounter in 2020 avoided jail time during Wednesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.

Charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, 24-year-old Alexander Cohen of 16th St. saw the charge continued without a finding for a year. During that time, Cohen must stay out of trouble with the law, stay away from his victim and cannot have any weapons. Moments earlier, Cohen admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charge and acknowledge the incident took place as reported by police.

Salisbury police Officer Juan Guillermo responded to the Park Lunch restaurant in Newburyport on Sept. 30, 2020, after learning that Newburyport police had pulled over Cohen. The victim told Newburyport police that he followed Cohen into Newburyport after Cohen threatened him with a machete on Merrill Street near the Crossroads Plaza in Salisbury.

The victim told Guillermo that he was driving on Elm Street toward the four-way intersection that connects to Merrill Street when Cohen cut him off while merging onto the road from Interstate 95. The victim tried to go around Cohen's Ford truck but Cohen switched lanes and then slammed on his brakes forcing the victim to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, according to Guillermo's report.

Cohen turned right onto Merrill Street heading towards the Hines Bridge in Amesbury so the victim followed. The victim then pulled over to report Cohen's erratic driving to police. Cohen, however, pulled over too and exited his car holding what the victim described as a sword.

"Alexander raised the sword over his head in a threatening manner and stated 'come on, come on. (The victim) started he was 65 years old was not going to fight a young man armed with a machete," Guillermo wrote in his report.

Cohen then got back in his car and drove off. The victim decided to follow Cohen and updated his position with police.

Cohen told Guillermo that his girlfriend was tailing his truck in another vehicle and slowed down after leaving the highway so she would not lose sight of him. He accused the victim of honking his horn and making "unruly gestures" towards him. When he turned right onto Merrill Street he pulled over to wait for his girlfriend only to the see the victim's car. He told the officer that he took put the machete because he feared for his safety but denied threatening the victim., according to the officer's report.

During Cohen's court appearance, Judge Allen Swan asked him to explain his actions and why he had a machete in his truck. Cohen's attorney, Robert Condon, said his client delivered pizzas for a living and kept the dangerous weapon in his car for protection.

"He's not a violent person," Condon said, adding his client admitted to making a judgement error.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

