Plum man charged for allegedly making threats with gun during Republican committee meeting

An Allegheny County man was taken into police custody and is facing several charges after allegedly making threats with a gun during a local Republican committee meeting.

Plum Borough officers were dispatched to the Plum Community Center for a report of someone making threats Thursday night during a meeting of the Plum Boro Republican Committee.

Eric Phillip Casteel, 62, allegedly pointed a gun at someone and said, “I’ll shoot you,” before fleeing to his Valley Fields Drive home.

He was taken into custody and a loaded gun was confiscated, according to police.

Casteel is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

