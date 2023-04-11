Plumas Lake man arrested in alleged hit-and-run fatality

Apr. 10—A 35-year-old Plumas Lake man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly hitting and killing a cyclist with his SUV.

According to the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, Harpreet Singh Atwal of Plumas Lake was arrested by CHP officers after an investigation determined that he hit and killed a 59-year-old Loomis man on Saturday morning. The Sacramento Bee reported on Monday that the man killed was Roger Carroll, the finance director and treasurer for the town of Loomis.

Pamela Slater, whose son is engaged to Carroll's daughter, said he was "just a wonderful guy," the Bee reported. Carroll was training for an ultra-marathon when he was struck on his bike, Slater said.

According to a CHP accident report, the 59-year-old cyclist was riding in the eastbound lane of Bear River Drive, west of Swetzer Road, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Atwal was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon east on Bear River Drive at an "unknown speed."

Atwal allegedly "crashed into the bicyclist and fled the scene," the CHP said. The cyclist was later located in the roadway by a worker who called 911, according to the report. After being transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

On Sunday, the CHP said Atwal was arrested for his alleged role in the accident. He was booked into Sutter County Jail for a hit and run resulting in a death. His bail was set at $500,000. As of Monday afternoon, he was no longer listed as being at the jail.