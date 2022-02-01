Plumas Lake man arrested for sex abuse allegations

Feb. 1—A Plumas Lake man was arrested Saturday for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor that occurred over multiple years.

Lascelles Wisdom, 38, of Plumas Lake, was arrested in the Plumas Lake area on allegations that he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl "over the course of approximately the last two years," said Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Williams said the 15-year-old girl disclosed the alleged abuse the day prior at a residence in Plumas Lake. No further information regarding the allegations was given.

Wisdom was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, three or more sexual acts with a minor, lewd and lacidious acts with a child and oral copulation. He remained in Yuba County Jail as of Monday afternoon with bail set at $1,150,000.