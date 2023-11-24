Plumber in Chesapeake wins $500,000 in lottery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Robert Lane was the lucky winner of the $500,000 top Virginia lottery prize in Chesapeake.

After scratching his tickets, and finding out he won. The only ones around to celebrate with him were his four dogs.

“They were looking at me like I was crazy,” he told Lottery officials.

Lane is a plumber and bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 536 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. He said he may use his winnings to buy a new vehicle.

